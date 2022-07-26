The Jo Cox Way riders to cycle through Northamptonshire on mammoth bike ride

Jo Cox Way founder Sarfraz Mian and new Batley and Spen MP and Jo's sister, Kim Leadbeater.

A group of cyclists who are part of a huge, national fundraising bike ride challenge will pass through Northamptonshire later this week.

The Jo Cox Way, which is in its seventh year, was set up on 2016 by North Yorkshire businessman Sarfraz Mian, just after Jo Cox - who was a serving MP at the time - was murdered.

The mixed ability cyclists will set off on Wednesday July 27 from West Yorkshire and ride to Buxton in Derbyshire. After moving into Leicestershire on day two, cyclists head into Northamptonshire on Friday July 29 cycling 77 miles through Naseby, Brixworth, Holcot, Sywell, Earls Barton, Castle Ashby and Bozeat, towards Milton Keynes.

A previous year's bike ride sets off.

Jo’s mum and dad, Jean and Gordon Leadbeater, said: “We are truly amazed at the record number of riders for this year’s event. It just seems to go from strength to strength.

“The ride has proved hugely successful in previous years; it encapsulates totally Jo’s principles of fairness, respect and community cohesion and we cannot think of a better way to showcase her ‘More in Common’ values.’

“For us as a family, Jo is always in our thoughts but events like The Jo Cox Way highlight for us the impact she has had for many other individuals and communities.”

The annual ride aims to keep the former Batley and Spen MP’s legacy alive by flying the flag for community spirit and supporting causes that were important to her.

This year’s ride is the biggest yet as 75 riders, aged from 18 to 76, will cycle 288 miles from Yorkshire to London in five days.

Kim Leadbeater MP, who was elected to represent her sister’s old constituency last year and has taken part in every ride since 2016, added: “The Jo Cox Way ride is a great chance for people of all ages, backgrounds and abilities to connect and engage with one another.

“The last two years have been tough for us all, with so many people affected by Covid, lockdowns and the increasing cost of living.

“Despite all this, it’s brilliant to see people’s commitment to making a difference has grown stronger, with cyclists joining together for a seventh time to celebrate the fact that we have ‘far more in common than that which divides us’ – words from Jo’s maiden speech in Parliament.”

Sarfraz Mian continued: “It’s fantastic that in our seventh year we have more riders than ever. Some are taking part for the first time, some are experienced cyclists who’ll help them along, but I’m sure they’ll all form lasting friendships with people of different ages, from different communities, through an amazing shared experience.”