The incredible Kettering volunteers serving up Christmas Day feast to those in need

Everyone in Kettering will have access to a Christmas Day feast this year thanks to the efforts of an incredible team of volunteers.

A group of 20 people are giving up their time to serve up turkey with all the trimmings, as well as Christmas pudding with custard, to those in need on December 25.

The Eden Centre in Montagu Street will host the free meal from midday to 2pm with crackers and carols, with about 140 people being catered for.

Volunteers will be serving up a free Christmas Day feast

It will be the first time it has been able to provide a sit-down Christmas lunch since the Covid pandemic started in 2020, having dished up takeaways last year.

Organiser Frank Rodgers spent months making sure nobody went hungry during the pandemic and helps run the St Edward's food kitchen on Tuesdays at the St Edward's Church Hall.

He said: "Everyone is looking forward to being able to have people sitting down again.

"We do not know how many are coming but they will get fed."

The last sit-down Christmas Day meal was held there in 2019

All of the food has been generously provided free of charge, yet again, by Co-op Midlands Funeral Service.

The volunteers will be spending December 24 cooking turkey crowns, preparing vegetables and laying tables before cooking potatoes, Yorkshire puddings and sausages on Christmas Day and serving up.

It’s a family shift for the Rodgers family with Frank's wife Hilary, daughter Grace and son Dan all helping out.

They’ll be home by about 4pm – where they’ll then start to prepare their own Christmas meal!