The Highland Gathering is back in Corby this weekend after four long years. Here’s everything you need to know - including who is this year’s chieftain.

The ‘SIMA’ Corby Highland Gathering is taking place on Sunday, July 9 at the Charter Field in Corby Old Village.

Every highland gathering has a chieftain, an honorary position given to a worthy member of the community.

Who is this year's chieftain?

The Corby Highland Gathering Facebook page reached out to the community to ask for chieftain nominations, for which they had more than 20 nominations.

The person who we can reveal has been chosen is Ian Boyle. Ian has been chairman of The Grampian Club for 15 years and has worked tirelessly to keep Scottish traditions going in the town. He still organises the only St Andrew’s night every year.

Ian said: “It’s a privilege and an honour. I’m well into the heritage and culture side of things and for me it’s a really big honour to be nominated and picked. It’s something that will go down the realms of history in the family.

“Corby is a multicultural town now. It used to be called little Scotland and I believe with the third, fourth, and fifth generation Scots there who have remained with the town and helped the town be what it is, it’s really important that we recognise our heritage from north of the border.

Ian Boyle is the chieftain of this years' Corby Highland Gathering

“I think the Highland Gathering is an exceptionally fine way of keeping that heritage link going.”

Mark Pengelly, secretary of the Highland Gathering Committee, said: “We are pleased that long time chairman of Corby Grampian Association Ian Boyle has agreed to be chieftain. We know he will do Corby proud.”

The Corby Town Council All England Highland Championship is on from 9.30am to 4.30pm on two massive stages towards the back of the White Hart. There are more than 100 competitors from all over the UK.

The USDAW Pipe Band and Solo Competition will see performances from bands from as far away as Australia, this will be behind the Cardigan Arms.

The Solo piping and drumming competition is sponsored by MPB and the programme by Storefield Plant.

There will be side stalls and the nearby pubs will have their own entertainment. Stevens Funfair is as always, also in attendance.

The roads will not be cut off this year and you only pay to watch the dancing and piping competitions. It’s £5 entry for adults and free for children. Over 65s get in for half price.

The first aiders and security at the event are sponsored by UNITE the Union.

The 51st Corby Highland Gathering back in 2019

The bands represented at the Gathering are as follows:

Banbury & District

Beverley & District

Cambridgeshire Caledonian

Knox Grammar School 1

Knox Grammar School 2

Macanta

Nottinghamshire

Scunthorpe & District

Standard Triumph

Stow Caledonian

The number of performances are as follows:

Quarte (number 14) 09.44 - 11.50

Min Band (number 11): 11.52 - 12.48 and 13.36 - 14.00

Full Band (number 16): 14.08 - 16.48

Solo Piping (number 48): 10.00 - 12.45 and 13.30 - 16.10

Solo Drumming (number 19): 09.55 - 11.30