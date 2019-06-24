The Flying Scotsman’s back in north Northants THIS weekend

The world’s most famous steam engine is back in our county this weekend and we’ve got all the info on where and when you can see it.

The Flying Scotsman will be passing through the area on Saturday (June 29) including crossing the iconic Harringworth viaduct where hundreds are expected to gather.

The train will cross the Harringworth viaduct on Saturday morning

Villagers in Harringworth are offering free parking in a field of the lee of the viaduct in Seaton Road to encourage people not to park on the narrow roadside.

There will even be bacon and sausage sandwiches for sale as well as hot drinks.

Recommended vantage points will be shown on maps that will be available in Harringworth on the day for people who want to view the train from higher up the valley. The village fete takes place from 11am directly after the Flying Scotsman has passed.

Elsewhere, the engine - on its popular Yorkshireman Tour - leaves Bedford at 8.48am, travelling north past Sharnbrook, Souldrop, east of Wellingborough, past Burton Latimer before ending up at Kettering station where it will take on water.

It will leave Kettering station at 9.47am then move along the branch line through Corby at 10am, Gretton at 10.05am, and over the Harringworth viaduct at 10.07am.

It will then travel further north, through Manton junction at 10.15am before it continues its journey to Yorkshire.

The Time Travellers’ room at platform one will be open at Kettering station from 9am to 10.30am.

People are encouraged to view the train from safe vantage points and are warned that anyone trespassing on the railway will be prosecuted by British Transport Police.