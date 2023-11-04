Watch more of our videos on Shots!

As the nights draw in and the weather worsens, it’s even more important to make sure to stick to speed limits across North Northamptonshire.

Recent court lists show that not everyone abides by the law.

We’ve scoured records of hearings since September 1 to compile a list of the area’s worst speeders.

One of the speeders caught was doing 162mph in a Porsche on the A43 bypass at Corby. Image: Northamptonshire Police

Everyone on our list was doing at least 20mph over the limit – and some were doing double! They all either live in North Northamptonshire or were caught on local roads. We’ve not included the dozens who were only marginally over speed limits.

- Christopher Keith Debono, 62, of Windingbrook Lane, Northampton, who was caught doing 162mph in his Porsche on the A43 Corby bypass on May 19. He was ordered to pay costs, fines and fees of £1,490 and disqualified from driving for six months.

- Terl Joshua Patrick, 25, of Montague Road, Birmingham, who was caught driving at 90mph in a 60mph limit on the A43 at Barford Bridge on January 19. Patrick was ordered to pay the court £796 and given six points on his licence.

- Andrew Prosser, 40, of Ringwood Close, Northampton. Prosser was caught behind the wheel of an Audi on the Nene Valley Way at Wilby on May 17 by an unmarked police car which had to drive at 125mph in order to catch him. He was disqualified from driving for 28 days and ordered to pay the court £1,070.

- Nelson Kellon Bingtoni, 40, from Great Park Street, Wellingborough who drove and Audi at 105mph on the A1. He was caught on February 6 and his case was heard by the court in October. He was ordered to pay costs, fines and fees of £1,014 and disqualified from driving for 56 days.

- Michelle Tina Cole, 36, of Hilltop Avenue, Desborough, was caught driving at 51mph in a 30 zone in Thrapston Road, Finedon in February. She was told to pay the court £638 and given six points on her licence.

- Nathan Beauchamp Dupigny, 31, from Bilsdon Close, Rushden who was recorded driving at 50 mph, 20 mph above the 30mph limit in Irchester Road, Wollaston. He was ordered to pay £843 and given six penalty points.

- Daniel Jack Magor, 26, of Godwin Road, Wisbech, who drove a Citroen at 66mph in a 40 zone on the A605 Thrapston bypass on February 9. He was told to pay costs, fines and fees of £767 and given six points on his driving licence.

- Razvan Milea, 29, from Castlerock Drive, Weldon, was caught driving an Audi on the A43 Corby bypass at 96mph. He was ordered to pay the court £627 and given five penalty points.

- Nicolas Sepede, 36, of Crow Road, Bedford. He was caught behind the wheel of a Mercedes on the 30mph limit A5028 Bedford Road, Rushden at 50mph. As he was a repeat offender he was disqualified from driving for six months and ordered to pay £412 to the court.

- Andrew Christopher Watts, 35, of Chaucer Way, Hoddesdon, Herts, was spotted on the A6 at Burton Latimer driving at 81mph- way above the 50mph speed limit. The repeat offender was disqualified for six months and ordered to pay £671 in costs, fines and fees.

- Daniel Al-Shaikley, 38, of Hughes Road, Wellingborough who was seen on the 70mph-limit A45 at Earls Barton on March 17 by an unmarked police car. The car had to drive at 145mph to catch up with him. He was given six penalty points and ordered to pay £712.

- Laura Chattell, 39, of Church Lane, Newton Bromswold, who was caught doing 51mph in a 30mph zone on the A5028 Bedford Road, Rushden on February 14. She was fined £427 and given six points on her licence.

- Rachel Cliff, 27, of Vernon Close, Retford, who drove at 54mph on the 30mph stretch of the A43 at Collyweston on February 2. Her sentencing was deferred.

- Edvinas Fresdorfas, 30, of Sorrel Road, Oxford, who was caught driving an Audi on February 23 on the A5128. He was doing 54mph in a 30mph limit and was given six penalty points and ordered to pay the court £1,014.

- Peter James Kirby, 37, who was spotted driving a Kawasaki motorbike on March 22 on the A6 at Desborough. He was found to be driving at 86mph – 26mph over the limit. He was ordered to pay the court £210 and given four points on his licence.

- Reuben Osagie, 34, of Anyho Crescent, Northampton, who was caught driving at 66mph against a limit of 40mph on the A605 Thrapston bypass. He was given six penalty points and ordered to pay £1,014.

- Daniele Lorenzo Russo, 48, of Crays Hill, Billericay, was caught driving on the 60mph-limit A6 at Rothwell at a speed of 96mph. Russo’s sentencing was deferred until the end of this month.

- Imogen Bernadette Davis, 36, of Trafalgar Terrace, Stamford, who drove at 54mph in a 30mph limit on the A43 at Collyweston. She was given six penalty points and told to pay the court £258.

- Richard Partridge, 45, of Rockingham Paddocks, Kettering, who drove a Ford on the A6 bypass at Rothwell on March 22 at a speed of 86mph. The road has a 60mph limit. He was given five penalty points and told to pay the court £706.

- James Matthew Reed, 43, of Wellingborough Road, Rushden was caught driving on Bedford Road, Rushden at 52mph – in excess of the 30mph limit. Magistrates fined him £580 and gave him 5 penalty points.

- Christopher Robert Joseph Callus, 40, of Kelmarsh Avenue, Raunds, was spotted driving a Jaguar at 93mph on the A14 at Raunds in July. He was fined £735 and given four penalty points.

- Ian Michael Callaghan, 40, of Kipton Field, Rothwell, who drove at 51mph on the 30mph-limit A43 at Collyweston on April 4. Magistrates gave him six penalty points and ordered him to pay the court £1,041.

- Furqan Hanif Malik, 46, of Beresford Avenue, Coventry who was caught driving at 51mph on the A43 at Collyweston on April 4. He was ordered to pay the court £746 and given six penalty points.

- Nina Maree Palmieri, 40, from Cornflower Way, Bourne, was spotted driving a Citroen at 50mph on the A43 at Collyweston on April 4. She was given five points on her licence and ordered to pay £1,166 in fines, costs and fees.

- Ben Collingwood Southern, 23, of Ryhall Road, Great Casterton, who was caught driving at 99mph in a Kia on the A43 Corby Bypass on April 4. Southern was fined £500 and given six penalty points.

- Brian Webster, 50, of Brookhus Farm Road, Sutton Coldfield, who was spotted driving at 53mph on the A43 at Collyweston on April 4. He was ordered to pay the court £1,070 and given six points on his licence.

