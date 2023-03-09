For the past few weeks a group of young people in Corby have been working incredibly hard alongside award-winning artists Hunt and Darton to come up with various creative ideas for a new pop-up business for Corby town centre.

During this process they have developed skills in creative thinking, planning, marketing and teamwork, and came up with countless ideas, which were shortlisted and went to a public vote.

The young people then went out and pitched their ideas to shoppers in Willow Place and after a close vote, the Doodle Cafe was born.

Doodle Cafe is a Hunt and Darton production through their Kids Business

The first weekend in business saw 270 people through the doors to enjoy the delights of the Doodle Cafe with great feedback received from enthusiastic customers.

Vicky Frayard, head of creative programme at Made With Many, said: “The Doodle Cafe lets you doodle to your heart’s content, on the floor, walls and even the staff.

"You can even hire a toy poodle and eat some noodles while you doodle. Or if you fancy a boogie, you can even buy a doodle disco during your visit.”

There’s still a chance to go along to this unique experience this weekend.

The Doodle Cafe is located in the old Pep&Co unit

Everyone is welcome to drop in and doodle from 10am to midday and 2pm to 4pm on both Saturday, March 11 and Sunday, March 12.

Entry is free and there is a small charge for refreshments or the doodle disco.

Doodle Cafe is a Hunt and Darton production through their Kids Business project, co- produced by Made With Many and funded through Arts Council England.