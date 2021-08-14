The Corby girl living her dream playing football in the USA

Taylor started off playing football in the back garden

When Taylor Scully was just 18-years-old she packed her bags and left Corby for Missouri to play college football.

The former Danesholme primary and Kingswood Secondary pupil has been playing football since she was a toddler and joined her first team, Kingswood Juniors FC on Abington Road park, while still at primary school.

When her team needed a new coach her mum Sarah Scully stepped in and took her level one coaching badge. And years of travelling to and from football academies has finally paid off as Taylor is now entering her final year of a degree that has allowed her to be part of her college women's soccer team.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Taylor playing for Leicester City

Taylor, now 21, said: "I started off playing with my brother Jack and in the garden when we were small and then joined Kingswood Juniors FC. Then when I was about ten I was picked to play for Leicester City Girls Centre of Excellence.

"It was a tremendous amount of travelling," said mum Sarah, a teacher at Danesholme Academy. "I used to do my marking in the car while I was waiting for her.

"But it's just what you do for your kids isn't it?"

Taylor's dad Paul is also involved in grassroots football and has experience of coaching and scouting.

She's in the fourth year of a PE degree

During her teen years Taylor joined Northampton Town Player Development Centre and when she was 16 she moved to Nottingham Forest. She began to see other girls go off to play football in America and her dream was born.

"I just had my heart set on it," said Taylor.

She started looking at various US Universities and had to send video of herself playing and received several offers.

She accepted one from Central Methodist University in Missouri on a four-year physical education degree scholarship and flew out for her first semester three years ago.

Taylor attends Central Methodist University in Missouri

"I went out with her for the first couple of days," said Sarah. "And as a parent it's always difficult but you have to encourage them to do what they want to. We message most days and speak on the phone often."

Taylor said: "The standard of women's football over there is very high. We play our games in a stadium with a crowd.

"There was one other English girl there when I arrived but she's graduated now. There are students from other countries like Italy and Spain so I wasn't the only one not from the US."

The college games are streamed online so Taylor's parents have been able to watch her matches.

Chelsea FC fan Taylor is now home for the summer break and is due to return to the States at the end of the month to complete the fourth year of her degree.

While she has been home she has watched youth football at West Glebe, helped coach local children as part of the Little Kickers scheme and has been training with Corby Town Ladies FC where brother Jack coaches.

"I've never played for Corby Town so I'd love to get involved there when I come back," said Taylor.

"I'm working towards my coaching badges hoping to do a PGCE year back here and then go on to be a secondary school teacher. I'd really like to coach girls' football."