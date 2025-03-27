The Compound Wellingborough awarded £18,000 by Northamptonshire Serious Violence Prevention Partnership

Northamptonshire Serious Violence Prevention Partnership (NSVPP) has awarded £18,000 to a programme that empowers young people through music.

The Compound in Wellingborough provides a safe and creative space for young people across the county to express themselves through music, improving their mental health and well-being.

Over a seven-week programme, participants have the opportunity to produce music, write songs, record tracks and learn to DJ.

At the end of the programme, they receive a finished track, certificate and the chance to perform live at a local venue.

This funding has enabled The Compound to expand its reach into local primary schools delivering engaging sessions in music production, songwriting and DJing.

By introducing children to music in a supportive, structured environment the programme encourages positive self-expression and provides a powerful outlet for them.

Kamlesh Palmer, founder of Compound, said: “It has been truly amazing being able to work with the youngsters during this project, it's so rewarding seeing them enjoy and express themselves through music, not only have we inspired them, but they have also inspired us.

"We have been exposed to so much potential and talented young people despite the challenges and hardships they have faced in life the desire to do well and succeed has been evident.

"It has been one of the best projects I've been involved in.

"We would like to say a big thank you for the opportunity to make a difference and mentor the future generations we are working with.”

This investment is part of the NSVPP’s broader strategy to prevent serious violence in Northamptonshire, providing young people access to positive activities, playing a vital role in steering them away from harm and towards brighter futures.

A spokesman for North Northants Council said: “It is vital we provide the necessary infrastructure in our communities to positively channel the energy and emotions of our children and young people.

"These activities will help to build resilience and self-confidence, and this investment focuses on preventing violence before it happens.

"Engaging with young people at the earliest opportunity allows them to be diverted away from crime and serious violence and instead make positive choices for themselves and their communities.”

Northamptonshire Serious Violence Prevention Partnership (NSVPP), formally NSVA, was formed in 2023 to tackle serious violence in the county.

The partnership includes Northants Police, Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service, Youth Offending and Probation Services, Northamptonshire Integrated Care Board, North Northants Council, West Northants Council with the Northamptonshire Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner.