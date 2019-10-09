The bullies won't win! Corby community rallies round six-year-old after nasty letters

The mum of a Corby girl targeted by bullies says she's been blown away by the community's support after an online plea to help cheer her up.

Kimberley Briglin's six-year-old daughter Alissa received a hand-written note saying she was being watched before three girls gave her a letter saying she would be killed earlier this month.

Alissa with her mum Kimberley.

It left the mum-of-three shocked and "very, very angry" and her daughter scared.

But Kimberley decided to try and turn it into a positive by urging people to send letters and messages to Alissa to show their support.

And within days the youngster had not only received hundreds of messages but gifts to cheer her up including a teddy, flowers, ice cream, sweets, bath bombs, a free photo shoot, drawings and a pamper day.

Kimberley, 24, said: "She was so upset.

Bullies do not win.

"She's such a sweet girl and not a child that has ever been bullied before. It was so upsetting to see.

"But the community has been amazing.

"We've been blown away by the support."

Comments left under a Facebook post urged Alissa to keep on smiling.

One person said: "The smile belongs where it is! Alissa please don't ever stop you are a beautiful young girl!"

Another said: "She is a beautiful little girl inside and out such a polite well mannered girl. These bullies are obviously jealous of her."

Shoppers in Corby's town centre could also be served by a new employee tomorrow (Thursday) - after Alissa was told she could work for an hour in The Entertainer with her own name tag.

Kimberley said she was "so excited".

The experience has led the Corby mum to start an anti-bullying campaign on Facebook here.

And she had a message for the bullies.

She said: "We want to tell everyone that bullying is not okay.

"You'll get found out eventually and it's not acceptable. The bullies don't win."

To send Alissa a message of support, email Kimberley at kbriglin@gmail.com.