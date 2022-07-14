The Beach is returning to Wellingborough throughout August

Wellingborough Town Council is bringing The Beach back to Wellingborough, a free event that will be held almost every day throughout August on the Market Square.

The event starts Monday, August 1, until Wednesday, August 30, with the beach opening every day from 11am to 4pm.

It will last just over four weeks, including four weekends, and for the first time is being run by Wellingborough Town Council.

Wellingborough Beach, Saturday, August 10th 2019

Emma Williams, project officer at Wellingborough Town Council, said: “This is our first beach event – we’re looking forward to it.

“We’re hoping it will attract lots of people back into town and hopefully the weather’s nice.

“We’re still looking for stalls to come along, they can be charity stalls, they can be local crafters, they can be local businesses. We just want to get as many stalls there, for people to have a wander round.”

The popular beach attraction has been held for a number of years now but was halted recently due to Covid.

During that time Wellingborough Borough Council has ceased to exist, so the event has been picked up by Wellingborough Town Council.

For entertainment, they have organised many activities for people to get up to, including a magic show, balloon modelling, market stalls, local crafting, a puppet show, face painting and bungee trampolines. Specific dates for many of these events are currently yet to be confirmed.