The 49 surnames in Northamptonshire that could inherit an unclaimed estate, according to the Treasury

A list of all the unclaimed estates in the country - including Northamptonshire - was released by the Treasury on Tuesday (January 3).

And if you have one of the 49 surnames listed below, you could be in the money.

Advertisement Hide Ad

An unclaimed estate is when someone passes away without having an effective will in place, and no family comes forward to claim their estate.

Dozens of people across Northamptonshire could be in the money as there are 49 unclaimed estates, according to the Treasury.

When this happens, the deceased’s property will become an ‘ownerless property’ and will be in possession of the crown. However, within a 12-year period from when the crown possesses the estate, family members can come forward if they believe they are entitled to a share of the deceased’s relative’s property.

For unclaimed estates before 1997, the Treasury will allow claims up to 30 years from the date of the person’s death, subject to no interest being paid on the money that is held - if the claim is received after the 12-year period has ended.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Husbands, wives, civil partners, children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and so on, parents, brothers, sisters, half brothers, half sisters, grandparents, uncles, aunts are all entitled to a share of the unclaimed estate.

The surnames of unclaimed estates in Northamptonshire:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ardery Bates Bellamy Billing Boulton Bowers Byrne Carroll Cato Cirponis Clarke Crutchley Curram Daly Davies Ennew Galloway Granger Greenhow Hamill Harbacz Hobson Homann Jones Kempster Kramer Kwidinski Luck Martin McHale Mihailovic O’Brien Orishagbemi Pachocki Parkes Pitters Rasmussen Richardson See Singh Smith Sullivan Tydeman Vickery Virji Walsh Ward Williams Zsovak

Anyone who believes they might be entitled to a share of an unclaimed estate should contact the Treasury on the Government website.

Advertisement Hide Ad