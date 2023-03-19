The 10 north Northants towns and villages with the LOWEST council tax bills

Precepts mean the amount varies across the area

Council tax bills have been delivered to homes across towns and villages in the North Northants Council area - but which communities will pay the lowest?

The charge includes North Northamptonshire Council, Northamptonshire Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner and town and parish council service payments.

Local taxes (a precept) can be raised and these give rise to different amounts.

Houses are placed into eight valuation bands from A (the lowest) to H (the highest).

The difference between the lowest charge Band A property and the highest Band H is £3,185.75 – both in neighbouring areas in east Northants.

All price charges shown are for the average Band D property.

1 . The top ten towns and villages with the LOWEST council tax in North Northants Number one: Fotheringhay (pictured), Laxton, Cotterstock, Clopton, Blatherwycke, Newton Bromswold, Orton, Southwick, Tansor and Wakerley The average Band D property is charged at £2023.75 Photo: Google Photo Sales

2 . The top ten towns and villages with the LOWEST council tax in North Northants Number two: Lutton The average Band D property is charged at £2038.68 Photo: Google Photo Sales

3 . The top ten towns and villages with the LOWEST council tax in North Northants Number three: Broughton The average Band D property is charged at £2040.40 Photo: Tony Waugh Photo Sales

4 . The top ten towns and villages with the LOWEST council tax in North Northants Number four: Barton Seagrave The average Band D property is charged at £2041.60 Photo: National World Photo Sales