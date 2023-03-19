News you can trust since 1897
The 10 north Northants towns and villages with the LOWEST council tax bills

Precepts mean the amount varies across the area

Alison Bagley
By Alison Bagley
Published 19th Mar 2023, 06:00 GMT

Council tax bills have been delivered to homes across towns and villages in the North Northants Council area - but which communities will pay the lowest?

The charge includes North Northamptonshire Council, Northamptonshire Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner and town and parish council service payments.

Local taxes (a precept) can be raised and these give rise to different amounts.

Houses are placed into eight valuation bands from A (the lowest) to H (the highest).

The difference between the lowest charge Band A property and the highest Band H is £3,185.75 – both in neighbouring areas in east Northants.

All price charges shown are for the average Band D property.

Number one: Fotheringhay (pictured), Laxton, Cotterstock, Clopton, Blatherwycke, Newton Bromswold, Orton, Southwick, Tansor and Wakerley The average Band D property is charged at £2023.75

Number one: Fotheringhay (pictured), Laxton, Cotterstock, Clopton, Blatherwycke, Newton Bromswold, Orton, Southwick, Tansor and Wakerley The average Band D property is charged at £2023.75

Number two: Lutton The average Band D property is charged at £2038.68

Number two: Lutton The average Band D property is charged at £2038.68

Number three: Broughton The average Band D property is charged at £2040.40

Number three: Broughton The average Band D property is charged at £2040.40

Number four: Barton Seagrave The average Band D property is charged at £2041.60

Number four: Barton Seagrave The average Band D property is charged at £2041.60

