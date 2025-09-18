The 10 best places to live in Northamptonshire in 2025, according to Muddy Stilettos

Every year, luxury lifestyle website, Muddy Stilettoes, hosts a vote where readers can have their say on the best areas to live in 35 counties across the country.
Voting took place between August 11 and 27 and readers were given one vote each. The Best Place to Live lists provided information on everything from eating out and best schools to the commute and local arts/culture, but the final decision came from the readers’ own personal experience.
Hero Brown, founder and editor-in-chief of Muddy Stilettos said: “When people move home, they’re searching for more than just a house, they want to find a new lifestyle that works for them.
"Our exclusive reader vote gives them a fresh perspective that can make their search easier. It’s hard to be confident on whether a location is the right place for you, but we’ve built our reputation on having first-hand knowledge on the in-the-know places to live and places to go.
"This reader vote gives a truly independent view on the towns and villages with the most popular postcodes, schools, restaurants and amenities.”
Here are the ten best places to live in Northamptonshire in 2025, according to Muddy Stilettos – listed from number 10 to number one.