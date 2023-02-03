Thank you and goodnight: Rushden's Beat Route Radio says farewell to drive-time presenter

Rushden’s Beat Route Radio is losing the presenter of its midweek drive time show.

Peter Scarff is leaving the station after joining as a volunteer in August 2021.

A spokesperson for Beat Route Radio said: “As an avid world traveller and having had all his plans scuppered for travelling due to the continuing lockdowns, Peter was looking for something to fill his time.

Beat Route Radio is a regular at local events in Northamptonshire. Peter Scarff was the drive time presenter on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays.

"Our very first impression of Peter was very positive. What a voice the guy has, perfect for radio, and fantastic music knowledge. He was a natural.

“All the presenters here wish Sue and Peter happy travels.”

Beat Route Radio is a community-focused radio station currently consisting of 33 volunteers that deliver more than 100 hours of content including music, competitions and covering current events every week.