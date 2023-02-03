Thank you and goodnight: Rushden's Beat Route Radio says farewell to drive-time presenter
His show aired three days a week
Rushden’s Beat Route Radio is losing the presenter of its midweek drive time show.
Peter Scarff is leaving the station after joining as a volunteer in August 2021.
A spokesperson for Beat Route Radio said: “As an avid world traveller and having had all his plans scuppered for travelling due to the continuing lockdowns, Peter was looking for something to fill his time.
"Our very first impression of Peter was very positive. What a voice the guy has, perfect for radio, and fantastic music knowledge. He was a natural.
“All the presenters here wish Sue and Peter happy travels.”
Beat Route Radio is a community-focused radio station currently consisting of 33 volunteers that deliver more than 100 hours of content including music, competitions and covering current events every week.
It can often be found at local events like the Rushden’s Christmas Lights Switch-on and Raunds Festival of Transport.