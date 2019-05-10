TGI Fridays at Rushden Lakes days from opening

A restaurant chain serving up American classics will open at Rushden Lakes on Monday (May 13).

TGI Fridays is the latest big name to join the retail destination’s line-up at the West Terrace alongside Nando’s, Five Guys and others.

Inside TGI Fridays at Rushden Lakes.

The 180-capacity restaurant, their 86th in the UK, will create 80 jobs for the community.

David Carroll, property director for TGI Fridays UK, said: “We are so excited to be opening our doors here in Rushden Lakes as we’ve heard from local residents that there is a huge appetite for Fridays in the area.

“Not only will Fridays fans in Northamptonshire have a new location to try out the menu full of Fridays classics and new favourites, but we are also creating a host of new career opportunities for those looking to begin or progress their careers in the hospitality industry.

“Doors open on May 13 so come and say hi.”

The restaurant is decorated with TGI Fridays’ iconic American memorabilia, an open kitchen and a large bar taking centre stage.

Dishes at the restaurant include burgers, ribs, steaks and nachos with more than 20 cocktails also on the menu.

The restaurant will be open from 11.30am to 10.30pm from Sunday to Thursday and 11.30am to 11pm on Friday and Saturday.

It will be the second TGI Fridays in Northamptonshire with the other at Sixfields in Northampton.