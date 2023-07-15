Novak Djokovic's Wimbledon racquet is going under the hammer. Image: Graham Budd Auctions

The tennis racquet that sealed Novak Djokovic’s first ever Wimbledon win is up for auction in September.

Graham Budd Auctions, based on the Leyland Trading Estate in Wellingborough, estimates the coveted racquet could net between £10,000 and £15,000. NHS Ophthalmologist and mum from Hertfordshire, Cordelia McKechnie, was the lucky catcher when Djokovic celebrated after the match by throwing his racquet into the crowd.

It was used for Djokovic’s winning shot in his first Wimbledon final on July 3rd 2011, when he defeated the celebrated champion at the time, Rafael Nadal, for what was their most important meeting that year.

With the hope of Djokovic’s eighth Wimbledon final on the horizon, Mrs McKechnie has decided this is the right time to sell. The racquet will go under the hammer online and at Northampton-based Graham Budd Auctions during its much-anticipated sports memorabilia auction on September 5 and 6.

Mrs McKechnie said: “I had already been lucky enough to win tickets through the ballot for Wimbledon, so to walk away with the racquet that Djokovic used to make the winning shot was unbelievable.

The September sale will feature more than 1,000 lots. Other highlights include Jonny Wilkinson’s final shirt that he wore during the first half of the 2003 Rugby World Cup (estimated £40,000 – £60,000), Sandy Carmichael’s match-worn shirt from the ‘Try of the Century match’, where Barbarians faced All Blacks in 1973 (estimated £12,000 – £18,000), plus a 1970 World Cup winner’s medal (estimated £10,000 – £15,000). The auction is accepting consignments until August 4 and, with a summer of sport under way, interest from prospective buyers is growing.

Graham Budd’s head of sporting memorabilia David Convery said: “This match-winning tennis racquet is truly a great piece of memorabilia for any Djokovic fan or collector. The interior is stamped with Novak’s name, the grip is personalised for Djokovic and the racquet is in an overall good condition 12 years after his first Wimbledon win.

“It’s strange to think Djokovic was once a person only true tennis fans knew well. This tennis racquet represents a crucial moment in Djokovic’s rise to become one of the best players of all time.”