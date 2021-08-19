Ten speeders caught in Corby as officers carry out checks in Dunedin Road
They were out with the speedgun today
Police officers caught ten speeding motorists while out in Dunedin Road in Corby today.
Members of the neighbourhood police team went out to enforce the 30mph limit on the road following complaints from local residents.
Despite the low speed limit, many motorists use Dunedin Road as a rat-run between the two ends of the Kingswood Estate.
A local woman was killed in a crash on the road in 2019. Ross Cooney is still awaiting a trial for allegedly causing death by dangerous driving.