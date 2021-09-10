Home Secretary meets Afghan refugees at Heathrow Airport. Image: Getty.

North Northamptonshire Council has confirmed that ten Afghan families will be resettled in our area.

Following several weeks of speculation, the council has this morning (Friday, September 10) announced that it will also be exploring how more families can be rehoused in the future. NNC says it will provide the associated support and work closely with partner agencies to help achieve its commitment.

The authority has come under increasing pressure to make an announcement after the government asked for help from councils around the country to find new homes for those fleeing the brutal Taliban regime in Afghanistan.

People were left horrified after seeing thousands of Afghans congregate at Kabul airport in the late August days before the withdrawal of US and UK troops following a 20-year conflict in the country and the re-emergence of the hardline group. Those who had helped Allied forces in the area, including hundreds of translators, began to fear for their lives.

Neighbouring West Northamptonshire Council this week announced that it would be housing a total of 320 refugees, with many already having arrived in the area.

North Northants Council said today that, following the resettlement of 10 families, it will continue to identify opportunities to extend its pledge, exploring how the council can support a greater number of families.

Councillor Jason Smithers, Leader of North Northamptonshire Council said:

“I have said before that I believe we owe a debt of gratitude to the refugees from Afghanistan, many of whom have put their lives in danger to help us.

"The Council has been working hard to establish how it can best respond to the emergency facing those who have been forced to flee Afghanistan with little more than the clothes that they wear.

"I am pleased to announce the council’s firm commitment to support a minimum of 10 Afghan families resettle in North Northamptonshire and to continue to explore how the council can support a greater number of families resettle in the future.”

Kind-hearted people who want to offer help Afghan refugees with settling in the UK can make a financial donation or offer other aid on the North Northamptonshire Council website. People and organisations can complete an online form indicating what support they could provide, with the council then getting in touch when any arrangements are confirmed.