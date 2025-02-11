Drivers are facing delays on the A43 with temporary traffic lights in place while National Grid carries out some work.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

National Grid is installing a new electricity supply near the crossroads of the A43 and Kettering Road.

The work, which started last Thursday (February 6), involves some trenching in the road and verge, meaning that multi-way signals are in operation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A National Grid Electricity Distribution spokesman told this newspaper: "We are currently undertaking works near the crossroads of the A43 and Kettering Road to install a new electricity supply.

Temporary traffic lights on the A43 at the turning for Kettering Road have been causing delays for drivers since last Thursday (February 6)

"These will be completed on Thursday, February 13.

"We know there's never an ideal time for temporary traffic lights and recognise that these can disrupt journeys – particularly during the school run or the commute home from the office, but this is essential work to accommodate new and future demand on the electricity network.

"We'd like to thank motorists for their patience and understanding while we complete the works."

Since being installed, the temporary traffic lights have been causing long delays in both directions, particularly at peak times.

However, an end is in sight as the work is due to be completed on Thursday (February 13).