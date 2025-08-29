'Temporary' plans for solar farm near Rushden would take up almost 70 acres of green space if approved

Plans have been submitted to install solar panels on 68 acres of land near Wymington, which would be in place for a minimum of 40 years.

A portion of land on the west side of the village of Wymington, just 2.2 miles from the centre of Rushden, has been earmarked for the construction of ‘many rows of solar arrays, plant rooms housing electrical equipment, trackways, CCTV and a perimeter deer fence.’

The proposal from applicant, ABEI Energy Ltd, is currently awaiting decision from Bedford Borough Council, as the site falls within Bedfordshire.

A planning document reads: "Whilst the proposed development will remove approximately 27.5 ha of land from predominantly arable use, this will be temporary for a period of approximately 40 years.

The site of the 68-acre solar development near Wymington

"The land however will stay in general agricultural production, through sheep grazing.

"Solar farms also help farmers and landowners diversify, strengthening the local economy and supporting local services and businesses. It will also have the significant benefit of removing the use of fertilisers, pesticides or other chemicals commonly used in arable agricultural.

“Producing electricity with PV panels produces no greenhouse gases during operation and uses no finite fossil-fuel resources. Where, as has been generally recognised, the current consumption of and reliance on fossil fuels is unsustainable, there is a very real need to find a viable long term alternative solution.

"To this end, there is greater emphasis on renewable energy sources for the production of power, with all local authorities being encouraged to ensure that a greater percentage of the power consumed in their areas is from these sources, thereby reducing their carbon emissions.

“Delivering energy security is both ‘urgent’ and of ‘critical importance’ to the country, and as such should be afforded very substantial positive weight in the planning balance.”

The space would be see the installation of mounted solar photovoltaic (PV) panels, capable of producing up to circa 25MWac, solar power stations, a switching station, a metering point, a meteorological mast, internal access tracks, and two storage containers to store spare materials.

After the 40-year period, the applicant says the site would be restored to its previous condition/use.

In an effort to mitigate the impact on local wildlife, the applicant notes that proposals include retaining and protecting most of the hedgerows, and the creation of soft landscaping such as wildflower and tree planting to ‘ensure no adverse effects arise to any protected species as a result of the development.’

A consultation is currently ongoing until September 2 where residents and locals can have their say on the proposed development by commenting on the application online.

Wymington Parish Council has an extension, meaning it can submit a comment at a later date. As such, the council is inviting people to a meeting on September 9 at the meeting rooms in the High Street from 7.30pm to discuss the proposal.

Those who wish to comment on the application must create an account on the Bedford Borough Council website, and find the planning application here, or by searching with the reference 25/01472/EIA.