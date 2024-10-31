Residents in Kettering will be able to have a say in how the town’s council will spend its money.

People in Kettering are being urged to have their say on the Town Council’s plan for next year (2025) and now residents’ views are needed.

The council budget will stay at the same overall amount - the same as last year - meaning no tax increases.

Cllr Lloyd Bunday, leader of Kettering Town Council, said: “This year the council has led a packed programme of events to bring people into the town and show everything Kettering has to offer. Our highlights include Kettering By The Sea, Friday Night Discos, Christmas markets and the lights switch on, and food and drink events.

“As well as this we have handed out thousands of pounds in grants to local groups to make a difference to communities. We really want people’s views on our ideas and what they think we could be doing for them.”

Some new projects planned include increasing funding for Kettfest, adding winter bedding and bulbs to the town centre planting scheme and creating a Neighbourhood Plan for the town centre.

As well as the new initiatives, the council plans to continue funding the Christmas lights switch on, Friday night discos and Kettering by the Sea, town centre markets, maintaining and improving allotments, running grants schemes and the town lottery, funding infrastructure projects, building new public toilets and manging Kettering Charities which pays out winter fuel grants.

A spokeswoman for Kettering Town Council added: “The council plans to keep its budget at £514,000 – which would mean a precept on the council tax of just under £28.27 for someone in an average, Band D, property – about 54p a week. This remains one of the lowest precepts in North Northamptonshire or in England for a town or parish council.”

People can have their say on the council’s website or a paper form can be requested from the council www.ketteringtowncouncil.gov.uk/budget.

The council is looking for feedback on its ideas by Monday, December 2, 2024, ahead of making a final decision at a council meeting on Wednesday, January 15, 2025.