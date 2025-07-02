Residents are being urged to let the unitary authority know how 'happy' they are with services in North Northants Council-controlled areas – and choose a top three of priorities.

The residents’ satisfaction survey will cover general areas such as how satisfied people are with the area, whether they are kept ‘well informed’ and if they think the unitary council offers ‘value for money’.

Further questions will also cover satisfaction with specific service areas the authority provides such as waste collections, parks and green spaces and road maintenance.

Cllr Martin Griffiths, Reform leader of North Northamptonshire Council, said: “As a new administration we were very keen that this survey was conducted so we could get a sense of how happy our residents were with how services are provided. “This is really useful information to have when we are setting our priorities for the next four years and the details will be used to help inform our next set of priorities, which will be the blueprint for how we do things in the medium term. “Carrying out this survey in the very early days of this administration will enable my executive and the council’s scrutiny committees to follow our progress - with our ultimate ambition of becoming an exemplary council.”

People will be able to answer the survey, which is open now closing at 11.59pm on Sunday, July 27, 2025 via North Northamptonshire Council’s (NNC) website.

At the same time NNC staff will also conduct a telephone survey, on a sample cross section of residents in the area.

The survey is consistent with a national approach which is suggested by the Local Government Association, allowing data to be benchmarked against other local authorities.

Telephone surveyors will provide reassurance of the authenticity of calls.

A spokesman for NNC added: “Participants will not be required to provide any personal information but will be given the opportunity to provide their demographic information to ensure we are reaching across our communities, and an email address if they are interested in taking part with further participation opportunities.

“If anyone has any questions or concerns about the authenticity of a telephone survey caller, they are welcome to contact the council.”

More information on the services provided by NNC is available on the authority’s website.