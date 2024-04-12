Tell Corby art project your tales of washing at town centre exhibition
Wash day stories are being collected by members of Corby Community Arts as part of their Elevating The Domestic installation in Willow Place.
People can pop into the shop to share their stories – and have a cup of tea – inspired by washing lines, laundry baskets, pegs and ironing.
Today (Friday) and on Saturday (April 13) photographic group Late Developers and The Rebel Art Group (RAG) will be on hand to record memories to inspire future creative projects.
Lola Dziarkowska said: “At the moment we are collecting stories about washing. You would be surprised how particular people are about the way the washing is put out or how they feel about it.
"People love to see a line of washing blowing in the wind.”
Late Developer photographer and exhibition contributor Ed Sweeny has taken part in the pop-up show with his love of wash day.
He said: “It was a project to focus on washing day and how people view it. Simple things like how do you hang your washing up – in some sort of order or random. The project has elevated washing into art.”
Stories about wash day can be told to the team today from 10am to 2pm and on Saturday from 10am to 4pm.
Lola said: “Come in for a free cuppa and chat about laundry. Or just for a look and see what we are up to. Late Developers have some great images and artefacts on show and other art work from The Rebel Art Group (RAG).”