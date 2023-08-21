Two teenage girls have been sexually assaulted in a Wellingborough town centre attack on Friday, August 11.

Police officers are appealing for witnesses after two 15-year-olds were ‘touched inappropriately’ by a man.

The incident took place between 4.30pm and 5.45pm, when a group of teenagers were followed by a man around town centre locations.

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “The incident happened on Friday, August 11, between 4.30pm and 5.45pm, when a group of teenagers were followed by a drunk man around Market Street, the Swansgate Centre and to Morrisons.

“During this time, the man touched two of the 15-year-old girls inappropriately.

“Witnesses or anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101. Please quote incident number 23000498276 when providing any information.