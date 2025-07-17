Teenagers causing trouble in Rushden High Street leads to dispersal order
Northants Police received a report of a large group of youths causing issues in Rushden High Street at about 3.40pm yesterday (Wednesday, July 16).
A force spokesman said: "When officers arrived at the scene, they spoke to members of the public who informed them that the group had been causing issues in the town centre including swearing at members of the public, riding in and out of traffic, nearly colliding with an elderly person on their bikes and wearing balaclavas which caused distress and alarm.
"The group of teenagers, who were loitering on the High Street at the junction of College Street, were issued with a dispersal order, excluding them from the town centre area.
"They left the area and the officers continued patrols to ensure the teenagers complied with the order.”
The spokesman added that the teenagers were all boys – two aged 16, two aged 15 and two aged 13.