Teenager with links to three Northamptonshire towns has been missing for two weeks

A teenager who has been missing for two weeks has links to three Northamptonshire towns.

16-year-old Jayden was reported missing on February 28 during a visit to leads. He has links to Rushden, Corby and Northampton.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “Jayden was reported missing while on a visit to Leeds, West Yorkshire, on Tuesday, February 28.

“It is believed he has returned to Northamptonshire, where he has links to a number of towns including Rushden, Corby and Northampton.”

Jayden, 16, is white, about 6ft 1in, with short brown hair and blue eyes, police say.

Officers are now continuing to appeal for a Jayden, or anyone who knows where he might be, to get in touch so they can check he is safe and well.