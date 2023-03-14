News you can trust since 1897
Teenager with links to three Northamptonshire towns has been missing for two weeks

Police are appealing for information

Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 14th Mar 2023, 13:24 GMT- 1 min read

A teenager who has been missing for two weeks has links to three Northamptonshire towns.

16-year-old Jayden was reported missing on February 28 during a visit to leads. He has links to Rushden, Corby and Northampton.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “Jayden was reported missing while on a visit to Leeds, West Yorkshire, on Tuesday, February 28.

Jayden has been missing since February 28.
“It is believed he has returned to Northamptonshire, where he has links to a number of towns including Rushden, Corby and Northampton.”

Jayden, 16, is white, about 6ft 1in, with short brown hair and blue eyes, police say.

Officers are now continuing to appeal for a Jayden, or anyone who knows where he might be, to get in touch so they can check he is safe and well.

Jayden is urged to get in touch and officers want to hear from anyone who has seen him or who has information about where he is. Anyone with information should call 101, quoting reference MPN2/649/23.

