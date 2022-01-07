Teenager threatened by machete-wielding boy at Rothwell bus stop

A teenager waiting at a Rothwell bus stop was threatened by another boy carrying a machete, who slashed the blade towards him.

The 16-year-old victim was waiting at the bus stop in Kettering Road, near McColl's shop, when another teenager came up to him and threated to stab him.

After the victim backed off the suspect kicked him and then slashed towards him with a machete - his hand was hit by the flat of the blade and he escaped.

The incident took place at the bus stop in Kettering Road

A spokesman for Northants Police said: "Police are appealing for witnesses and information after a 16-year-old boy was threatened with a machete at a bus stop in Rothwell.

"At around 4.20pm on Tuesday, December 2, the boy was stood at the bus stop in Kettering Road, near McColl’s, when he was approached by another teenage boy who spoke to him before threatening to stab him.

"After the victim began to walk away, the suspect kicked him to the legs before slashing at him with what appeared to be a machete, striking him to the left hand with the flat of the blade, causing no injury. The victim was then able to escape and seek help.

"The suspect is described as a white male, around 5ft 9in, of medium build with short dirty blond hair. The boy wore a navy blue or black hat, dark-coloured puffer jacket, and blue and white tracksuit bottoms which were possibly Nike branded.

"He had a large bruise on his right wrist at the time of the incident.