Teenager rolls from Rushden to Harborough at 4mph for Welland Valley Vintage Traction Club event
Open weekend took part on July 29-30
Published 31st Jul 2023, 11:21 BST- 1 min read
Updated 1st Aug 2023, 13:12 BST
The Welland Valley Vintage Traction Club held its annual open weekend on July 29-30, featuring many vehicles and steam engines.
A young member, 19-year-old Joe Doherty from Rushden, drove his 1948 Aveling and Barford roller complete with living van and trailer all the way from Rushden to Market Harborough at a steady 4mph.
A new engine to the yard is a Wallis & Stevens roller from 1916, which has recently completed a full rebuild, owned by Michael Lee from East Farndon.