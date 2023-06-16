A teenager was punched in the face by a man riding an e-scooter in a Kettering alleyway after a near collision on Saturday, June 10.

The incident took place between 4.20pm and 4.30pm as the boy walked through an alleyway off Bowhill when a man on an e-scooter, accompanied by another scooter user, almost collided with him.

After the teenager shouted at the man, the man came up to him and punched him in the side of the face.

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “The man was white and aged in his late 20s to early 30s, with brown hair and noticeabe marks on his arms. He was in the company of a female, who was also riding an e-scooter.”