Teenager missing in Corby - can you help find Caitlin?

A teenager is being sought by Northamptonshire Police after going missing in Corby.

A spokesman for Northants Police said: "Please can you help located Missing Person Catlin Holmes 17 years.

"Caitlin is believed to be in the Corby area. She described as five foot five inches tall, with short brown hair which she believed to have dyed black and wearing a hoody top and tracksuit bottoms and trainers.

Caitlin Holmes