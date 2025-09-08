Teenager left with ‘serious injuries’ and taken to hospital after Rushden e-scooter crash

By William Carter
Published 8th Sep 2025, 13:31 BST
Police are appealing for witnesses after a 16-year-old was injured in a collision while riding an e-scooter.

The serious collision occurred in Northampton Road, Rushden, on Saturday, which resulted in the boy being taken to hospital.

The incident happened in the morning of September 6 –at about 6.10am– and police are asking anyone who may have information to come forward.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: “The rider – a 16-year-old boy – was taken to Addenbrookes Hospital with serious injuries.

The collision happened at about 6.10am on Saturday, September 6 Image: Google Mapsplaceholder image
“Detectives from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit would like to hear from anyone who may have dash-cam footage that captured any part of the collision.”

Those who can help police are asked to email [email protected], or call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615, or Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 25000525430.

