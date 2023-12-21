Teenager jailed after pleading guilty to Wellingborough cannabis grow house offence

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Wellingborough teenager has been jailed following discovery of a 103-plant cannabis factory in a three-bedroom house in Ashfield Road.

19-year-old man Reno Zotaj was sentenced to 10 months’ detention at a young offender institution after pleading guilty to the production of a Class B drug.

He was arrested at the house after officers from the town’s Neighbourhood Policing Team executed a warrant under Section 23 of the Misuse of Drugs Act on Wednesday, October 25.

During the search of the three-bedroom property, officers recovered a total of 103 cannabis plants at various stages of growth along with equipment required to produce the drug.

PC Lewis Desborough of Wellingborough Neighbourhood Policing Team, who led the investigation, said: “This warrant was executed as a direct result of community intelligence, and I would like to thank the members of public who raised their concerns as this led to the discovery of this cannabis factory.

“People may think that the production of cannabis is a victimless crime, but what they don’t realise is those at the top of the chain make very large sums of money from producing and distributing the drug, while often exploiting vulnerable people at the same time."

Zotaj, who was the sole occupant of the house at the time of the search, was charged with the production of a controlled Class B drug – cannabis – and appeared at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on October 26.