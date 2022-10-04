Teenager hit by car on Corby zebra crossing

A teenager was hurt after being hit by a car on a zebra crossing in Rockingham Road, Corby, yesterday (Monday).

The incident took place at 6.50pm when the 15-year-old girl was hit by a dark green car

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “Thankfully doesn’t look like there were any serious injuries.

Police file picture

“It seems like the driver left his details with the local takeaway who then looked after this girl until her mum arrived.”