Teenager arrested at Kettering train station following ‘assault’

By Alison Bagley

Reporter

Published 15th Aug 2024, 13:05 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
An 18-year-old man has been arrested at Kettering train station on suspicion of assault.

Northants Police were alerted by railway staff last night (Wednesday) just after 8pm.

Four patrol cars were seen outside the station and officers were spotted on platform five during the incident.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “An 18-year-old Birmingham man was arrested on suspicion of assault after a member of train staff reported they had been pushed by a man who forced his way onto a train yesterday (August 14) at 8.10pm.”