An 18-year-old man has been arrested at Kettering train station on suspicion of assault.

Northants Police were alerted by railway staff last night (Wednesday) just after 8pm.

Four patrol cars were seen outside the station and officers were spotted on platform five during the incident.

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “An 18-year-old Birmingham man was arrested on suspicion of assault after a member of train staff reported they had been pushed by a man who forced his way onto a train yesterday (August 14) at 8.10pm.”