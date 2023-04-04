Teenage Wellingborough stabbing victim remains in hospital
The stabbing took place on Sunday
The teenage victim of a stabbing in Wellingborough remains in hospital after he was attacked on Sunday night by two males in balaclavas.
Two boys aged 15 and 16, have been arrested in connection with the incident and taken into police custody, but no charges have been made.
They were arrested following the incident on the Hemmingwell’s Nest Farm Crescent, on Sunday (April 2) at about 5.45pm.
It is believed that neither the victim, who suffered two stab wounds, nor those arrested were from the estate.
A police spokesman said: “A 17-year-old boy has serious injuries but they not thought to be life-threatening.”
The incident took place when three boys were approached by two males in balaclavas who demanded their property.
One of the males then stabbed one of the boys in the group, the 17-year-old, before they ran off.
Anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.