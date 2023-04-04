The teenage victim of a stabbing in Wellingborough remains in hospital after he was attacked on Sunday night by two males in balaclavas.

Two boys aged 15 and 16, have been arrested in connection with the incident and taken into police custody, but no charges have been made.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They were arrested following the incident on the Hemmingwell’s Nest Farm Crescent, on Sunday (April 2) at about 5.45pm.

Nest Farm Crescent, Wellingborough, scene of the latest stabbing involving teenagers

It is believed that neither the victim, who suffered two stab wounds, nor those arrested were from the estate.

A police spokesman said: “A 17-year-old boy has serious injuries but they not thought to be life-threatening.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The incident took place when three boys were approached by two males in balaclavas who demanded their property.

One of the males then stabbed one of the boys in the group, the 17-year-old, before they ran off.