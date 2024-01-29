Teenage vaper punched and robbed of his iPhone and cash by Kettering gang in balaclavas

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A teenager has been punched and robbed by a group of three ‘males’ in a street attack in Kettering that took place on Wednesday, January 24 on the Ise Lodge estate.

The incident took place between 8.30pm and 9.30pm when the boy was walking along Horrock’s Way, and was confronted by the three males in ‘dark-coloured tracksuits and balaclavas’.

After being ordered to hand over his iPhone 15, the boy was punched in the head – the gang then took his vape and £50 in cash.

Horrock's Way, Kettering /Google

“Officers would like to speak to anyone who may have captured anyone acting suspiciously in the area prior to the incident on CCTV, doorbell, or dash-cam footage.”