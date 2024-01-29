News you can trust since 1897
Teenage vaper punched and robbed of his iPhone and cash by Kettering gang in balaclavas

The incident took place on the Ise Lodge
By Alison Bagley
Published 29th Jan 2024, 12:13 GMT
A teenager has been punched and robbed by a group of three ‘males’ in a street attack in Kettering that took place on Wednesday, January 24 on the Ise Lodge estate.

The incident took place between 8.30pm and 9.30pm when the boy was walking along Horrock’s Way, and was confronted by the three males in ‘dark-coloured tracksuits and balaclavas’.

After being ordered to hand over his iPhone 15, the boy was punched in the head – the gang then took his vape and £50 in cash.

Horrock's Way, Kettering /GoogleHorrock's Way, Kettering /Google
Horrock's Way, Kettering /Google

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “Between 8.30pm and 9.30pm on Wednesday, January 24, the boy was walking along Horrock’s Way when he was approached by three males, who are described as wearing dark coloured tracksuits and balaclavas.

“One of the offenders told the boy to hand over his mobile phone before punching him in the face, causing a black eye. They left the scene with his iPhone 15, vape and £50 in cash.

“Officers would like to speak to anyone who may have captured anyone acting suspiciously in the area prior to the incident on CCTV, doorbell, or dash-cam footage.”

Call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.