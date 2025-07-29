Teenage man in Kettering park punched in face by teenage woman

A teenage man in a Kettering park has been punched in the face by teenage woman.

The assault by the woman took place between 6pm and 6.45pm on Friday, July 18, in the park off Bath Road.

She has been described as a white female in her mid-teens to late-teens.

A spokeswoman for Northants Police said: “Witnesses are being sought after a man was assaulted in the park, off Bath Road, Kettering.

“Officers investigating this incident would like to hear from anyone who may have been in the park and either witnessed this incident or who may have any information which could assist them.

“Witnesses or anyone with information are asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.”

Information can also be submitted online at https://orlo.uk/FUjBi and https://orlo.uk/douMO

Quote incident number 25000421726 when providing any information to speed up the process.