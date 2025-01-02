Teenage girls arrested on suspicion of arson following three Kettering town centre fires

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Three teenage girls from Kettering have been arrested on suspicion of arson following a spate of fires in Kettering town centre.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The girls – two 15-year-olds and one 14-year-old – were arrested on suspicion of arson and released on police bail pending further enquiries.

During the evening of Monday, November 25, 2024, three fires were deliberately set outside the HSBC bank in High Street, behind the Peacock store in Meadow Road and in Meeting Lane.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “Two 15-year-old girls and a 14-year-old girl, all from Kettering, were arrested on suspicion of arson and have since been released on police bail pending further enquiries.

HSBC Kettering High Street/Peacocks/Meeting Lane/Google

“It is alleged that fires outside the HSBC bank, behind the Peacock store and in Meeting Lane in Kettering town centre, were deliberately started between 6.30pm and 8.30pm on Monday, November 25.

“Detectives from the North Local Policing Area CID team, who are leading the investigation, believe that others may have been involved and would still like to speak to anyone who may have information which could assist with their investigation and has yet to come forward.

“Witnesses or anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.” Quote incident number 24000702721 when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.