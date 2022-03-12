Teenage girl assaulted in Wellingborough street

A teenage pedestrian has been assaulted by a man in a Wellingborough street who then drove off after members of the public stepped in.

The incident took place on Monday, March 7 between 3.30pm and 3.45pm in Windsor Road, on the Kingsway estate.

Police officers are looking for the two people who intervened to contact them.

File picture

A spokesman for Northants Police said: "Police officers are appealing for witnesses after a suspicious incident in Windsor Road, Wellingborough.

"The incident happened on Monday, March 7, between 3.30pm and 3.45pm, when a 17-year-old girl was walking along the road and a man assaulted her before getting into his car and making off.

"Two members of the public intervened and we are appealing for them to come forward as they be able to help us further the investigation.

"If this was you, or you have any information about this incident, please contact us on 101.