Teenage girl 'alarmed' in Kettering town centre 'suspicious' incident involving man

Detectives are appealing for information and witnesses after a suspicious incident in Kettering town centre.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Between 4pm and 6pm on Sunday, December 1, a teenage girl reported being approached in the alleyway between the swimming pool and Market Place by a man whose behaviour alarmed her.

A spokeswoman for Northants Police said: “The suspect is described as a white man aged around 30 and 5ft 11in, who was wearing a black hoody, black jogging bottoms and a face covering.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Officers want to hear from anyone who was in the area during the stated time who may have seen or heard anything that could assist with their enquiries.

Northants Police file picture/National World

“Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers in confidence on 0800 555111.

“Please quote incident number 24000716208 to help your information reach the right person as quickly as possible.”