Teenage girl 'alarmed' in Kettering town centre 'suspicious' incident involving man
Between 4pm and 6pm on Sunday, December 1, a teenage girl reported being approached in the alleyway between the swimming pool and Market Place by a man whose behaviour alarmed her.
A spokeswoman for Northants Police said: “The suspect is described as a white man aged around 30 and 5ft 11in, who was wearing a black hoody, black jogging bottoms and a face covering.
“Officers want to hear from anyone who was in the area during the stated time who may have seen or heard anything that could assist with their enquiries.
“Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers in confidence on 0800 555111.
“Please quote incident number 24000716208 to help your information reach the right person as quickly as possible.”