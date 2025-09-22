Teenage cyclist threatened at knife point using Northamptonshire cycle path

By Alison Bagley
Published 22nd Sep 2025, 17:26 BST
A teenage cyclist has been threatened at knife point whilst using a Northamptonshire cycle path.

The boy was cycling through the Stanwick Lakes nature reserve at about 2pm on Saturday, September 20.

He was threatened by another boy, who had a knife in his waistband who took his mountain bike.

A spokeswoman for Northants Police said: “We received a report of a knife-point robbery, which occurred at about 2pm on Saturday, September 20, at Stanwick Lakes.

Stanwick Lakes/ Googleplaceholder image
Stanwick Lakes/ Google

“A 16-year-old boy had his purple/blue metallic Trek Mountain Bike stolen after he was threatened by another boy, who had a knife in his waistband.

“Witnesses or anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident reference number 25000554612.”

