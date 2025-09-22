Teenage cyclist threatened at knife point using Northamptonshire cycle path

A teenage cyclist has been threatened at knife point whilst using a Northamptonshire cycle path.

The boy was cycling through the Stanwick Lakes nature reserve at about 2pm on Saturday, September 20.

He was threatened by another boy, who had a knife in his waistband who took his mountain bike.

A spokeswoman for Northants Police said: “We received a report of a knife-point robbery, which occurred at about 2pm on Saturday, September 20, at Stanwick Lakes.

“Witnesses or anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident reference number 25000554612.”