Teenage boys sentenced after admitting serious knife assault of 18-year old on New Year's Day in Barton Seagrave

Three boys who admitted a serious assault in the first minutes of New Year’s Day have been sentenced.

Shortly after midnight on January 1, emergency services were called to the stabbing of an 18-year-old man in Hanwood Park Avenue, Barton Seagrave, near Kettering.

As the victim was rushed to hospital for emergency surgery, Northants Police were told by witnesses the victim had been injured in a fight.

Three boys aged 15, 16 and 17 were swiftly arrested, and just hours later a blood-stained knife was recovered from a nearby drain by a police dog.

Senior investigating officer Detective Chief Inspector Adam Pendlebury said: “Firstly I want to pay tribute to the courage and resilience of the victim, who sustained incredibly serious injuries but has not let that stop him moving forward positively with his life.

“That night, the victim had been called out by the defendants who wanted a fight with him, after one of them had been linked to an alleged attempted theft of his moped a few months previously.

“A fist fight broke out, and when the victim appeared to be getting the better of things, a knife was produced and used to almost fatal effect.

“Thankfully people bravely came to this young man’s aid and he survived, but the harrowing impact of the incident on all those involved, and the local community, was significant.

“I’m pleased to see these boys admit their roles in what was a completely unnecessary and horrifying assault, and I hope they appreciate the second chance they all now have to turn away from offending and make something of themselves."

The three boys, who cannot be named for legal reasons due to their ages, were charged with attempted murder, first appearing at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on January 2.

A trial was scheduled at Birmingham Crown Court for August, but shortly before this began one of the boys entered a guilty plea to the lesser charge of Section 18 grievous bodily harm with intent.

This was accepted by the prosecution after consultation with the victim and his family.

On August 5, a second boy did likewise. The final defendant went to trial but the jury failed to reach a verdict.

In September the third boy indicated he would plead guilty to Section 20 grievous bodily harm without intent, rather than go through another trial.

This was again accepted by the Crown Prosecution Service following discussion with the victim.

On Thursday, November 28, the trio appeared before Birmingham Crown Court for sentence.

The two boys who admitted Section 18 GBH received custodial sentences – one got four years, the other two years and six months – to be served at a young offenders’ institute.

The third boy, who admitted the lesser charge of Section 20 – received a three-year non-custodial youth rehabilitation order.

DCI Pendlebury added: “Tackling serious violence is a matter of priority for Northamptonshire Police and I hope our swift arrests and thorough investigation in this matter reassure our communities just how dedicated we are to this aim.”