Teenage boy’s bike stolen at knifepoint in Corby park by balaclava-wearing robbers

A bike was stolen from a teenage boy in Corby’s West Glebe Park on Saturday (August 16), and police are asking for witnesses to come forward.

Between 6pm and 6.30pm on Saturday, August 16, a group approached a boy in West Glebe Park in Corby and threatened him with a knife.

He feared for his safety and handed over his bike, although the knife was not seen.

Police are unable to provide a description of the offenders as they were dressed in dark clothing and wearing balaclavas, however police say one had a white mountain bike.

The incident happened in West Glebe Park, Corby on this Saturday (August 16)

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: “The park would have been busy at the time of the assault with families and people enjoying the nice weather, and officers investigating this incident would like to hear from anyone who saw what happened or who can identify the offenders.

“Witnesses to this incident or anyone with information are asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.”

Those who can help police with their investigation are asked to quote incident number 25000483261 when providing any information.