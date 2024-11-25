Teenage boy threatened and iPhone stolen in Wellingborough park robbery

A teenage boy has had his iPhone 14 stolen by three men in Bassetts Park, Wellingborough on Saturday, November 23.

The incident occurred between 3.30pm and 4pm when the boy walked past three other man sat near to the swings at the Wellingborough park entrance.

One of the group threatened him with violence after learning the boy had an iPhone 14, and in fear for his safety, the boy handed over his phone.

A Northants Police spokesman said: “We only have a limited description of the offenders. One was wearing a blue Nike tracksuit which is described as having white bits on it, a surgical mask, and black school-type shoes.

“The second offender had dread style hair and was wearing a surgical mask, a blue puffer-style coat and possibly black joggers. While the third was wearing Nike clothing, joggers, and sliders.”

Police are asking witnesses or anyone with information are asked to call 101, or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.