Teenage boy assaulted by man at Swanspool Lake in Wellingborough

Witnesses are being urged to contact police following the assault of a 16-year-old boy at Swanspool Lake in Wellingborough.

An appeal has been launched after the teenager was assaulted at the beauty spot located on land between Kingsway, Wilby Way and Northampton Road.

The incident happened on Tuesday, September 16, between 7pm and 8.30pm, when the boy was assaulted by an unknown man.

A spokeswoman for Northants Police said: “The suspect is described as mixed race, aged 18-20, about 6ft, of a medium build, wearing a black puffer jacket with the hood up, dark-coloured bottoms and trainers. He was also carrying a man-bag and was possibly riding a Voi e-scooter.

“Witnesses or anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101.

“Please quote incident number 25000547755 when passing on any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.”