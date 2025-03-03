Teen gang demand boy hands over his coat in Wellingborough street attack

A gang of teenagers has demanded a boy hand over his coat in Wellingborough street attack.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police officers are appealing for witnesses after the attempted robbery next to Waendel Leisure Centre in Thomas Street, Wellingborough.

The incident happened on Tuesday, February 4, when the boy was approached by a group of five unknown males but the attack was foiled by two passers-by.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokeswoman for Northants Police said: “The incident happened on Tuesday, February 4, between 1pm and 1.10pm, when the boy was approached by a group of five unknown males between the ages of 12 to 17, who pinned him against a wall and demanded he hand over his coat.

Thomas Street and the Waendel Leisure Centre/Google

“However, the group of suspects were then challenged by two people leaving the leisure centre and the victim managed to get away.

“The main offender is described as a black male, about 5ft 9in, of a skinny build, and wearing a black coat with a black hooded top underneath and black jogging bottoms.

“Witnesses or anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101.

“Please quote incident number 25000073268 when passing on any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.”