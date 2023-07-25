Teen accused of riding motorbike in children's play area on Corby’s Exeter estate and of failing to stop for police
A teenager accused of riding a motorcycle across a children’s play area and of then failing to stop for police will today make his first appearance before the courts.
Finnley Murphy will appear before Northampton Magistrates this morning (Tuesday, June 25) charged with riding the 2017-registered Benelli Tornado illegally on July 7.
The 19-year-old of Sycamore Close, Corby, is accused of driving the vehicle dangerously in Cecil Close and in a children’s play park. During the same incident he is also said to have failed to stop for police.
He is also charged with riding the bike without insurance or a licence and of riding along Counts Farm Road without due care and attention.