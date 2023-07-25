News you can trust since 1897
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
BBC newsreader George Alagiah dies aged 67
TUI cancels all flights and holidays to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Jet2 cancels all flights to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Legendary singer Tony Bennett dies aged 96
Virgin Money to shut 39 branches, 255 jobs now at risk

Teen accused of riding motorbike in children's play area on Corby’s Exeter estate and of failing to stop for police

Finnley Murphy is said to have ridden the Benelli Tornado dangerously
Kate Cronin
By Kate Cronin
Published 25th Jul 2023, 07:00 BST- 1 min read
Updated 25th Jul 2023, 08:52 BST
Finnley Murphy is accused of riding his motorbike on a play area on the Exeter estate in Corby. Image: Google.Finnley Murphy is accused of riding his motorbike on a play area on the Exeter estate in Corby. Image: Google.
Finnley Murphy is accused of riding his motorbike on a play area on the Exeter estate in Corby. Image: Google.

A teenager accused of riding a motorcycle across a children’s play area and of then failing to stop for police will today make his first appearance before the courts.

Finnley Murphy will appear before Northampton Magistrates this morning (Tuesday, June 25) charged with riding the 2017-registered Benelli Tornado illegally on July 7.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The 19-year-old of Sycamore Close, Corby, is accused of driving the vehicle dangerously in Cecil Close and in a children’s play park. During the same incident he is also said to have failed to stop for police.

He is also charged with riding the bike without insurance or a licence and of riding along Counts Farm Road without due care and attention.