Finnley Murphy is accused of riding his motorbike on a play area on the Exeter estate in Corby. Image: Google.

A teenager accused of riding a motorcycle across a children’s play area and of then failing to stop for police will today make his first appearance before the courts.

Finnley Murphy will appear before Northampton Magistrates this morning (Tuesday, June 25) charged with riding the 2017-registered Benelli Tornado illegally on July 7.

The 19-year-old of Sycamore Close, Corby, is accused of driving the vehicle dangerously in Cecil Close and in a children’s play park. During the same incident he is also said to have failed to stop for police.