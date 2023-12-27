Technical fault closes rail line between Wellingborough and London St Pancras
and live on Freeview channel 276
The train line between Wellingborough and London St Pancras is closed because of a technical issue.
The route is expected to remain closed for the rest of today (December 27).
A spokesman from East Midlands Railway said: “There is a fault with the signalling system at West Hampstead between Wellingborough and London St Pancras.
"This is affecting services on our Intercity London St Pancras/Sheffield/Derby Nottingham route, and also our Connect trains.
"Network Rail has engineers working to fix the signalling, but we currently expect these issues to continue all day today, Wednesday, December 27.
"We are continuing to look for alternative arrangements to keep you on the move.
"Please remember that this can take time and be assured that our team are working tirelessly to arrange this as quickly as possible for you.
"We appreciate your patience while we do this."
The fault means trains cannot run between Wellingborough and London St Pancras in either direction.
In the interim, a bus service is available between Wellingborough and Northampton, and passengers are permitted to travel with their ticket between Northampton and London Euston. The same route is valid for the return journey.
To minimise disruption, EMR has ‘relaxed’ some of its regular ticket restrictions. Passengers can use their ticket valid for today to travel tomorrow at no extra cost, and people with an off peak or super off peak ticket may use it for peak time trains on this route today.
East Midlands Railway has advised passengers to check the status of their journey before travelling here.