Tears and anger after sudden closure of Burton Latimer's civic centre and museum

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Museum volunteers have been left in tears and a business owner is fuming after health and safety issues meant Burton Latimer’s civic centre suddenly closed.

A row has broken out between Burton Latimer Town Council and residents it serves after the Harold Mason Centre in High Street shut on May 25, with no date agreed for its reopening.

The closure came after a fire risk assessment identified remedial issues which need to be actioned, putting the risk level at ‘moderate’, which the town council says means their insurance cover would be invalid in the event of a blaze.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It means nobody can access the popular Burton Latimer Heritage Museum and an arts and fitness firm cannot hold its classes at the site.

The Harold Mason Centre

But those affected have questioned the council’s transparency behind making the decision – saying they were not told until hours before the closure despite the fire risk report being received in April.

Linda Gregory, a trustee of Burton Latimer Heritage Society and its events and projects co-ordinator, said: “We have been completely blindsided. We have had volunteers in tears, literally, because they know that the museum is the lifeblood of many in the community. We are devastated.

“We have been entrusted with a collection of memorabilia belonging to families which we have promised to preserve and now potentially the building they are housed in is not insured for fire. It beggars belief. The people of Burton Latimer are horrified.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The museum houses almost 2,000 artefects and thousands of photographs, as well as detailed town records compiled thanks to painstaking work from volunteers, and has welcomed visitors from New Zealand and Australia.

Tony Dacre, chair of Burton Latimer Heritage Society, added: “It would be no overstatement to say that the work of the heritage society is of tremendous value to the town and, the longer we are prevented from functioning, the greater the loss to Burton Latimer it will be.”

The centre is also the council’s home and is usually a polling station in elections, leaving it unclear where some residents will vote on July 4. A campaign to save the centre has been launched online.

The closure was discussed at a fiery council meeting on Tuesday, where Katie Reynolds was among those to speak.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She owns Inspire Theatre Arts and Fitness, which puts on adult social prescribing classes, exercise sessions for a local breast cancer support group, chair exercise, disability fitness, adult and children dance and fitness classes and more at the site. She sees 125 people every week, ranging from those aged three to those in their 90s.

Her business is dependent on her studio inside the civic centre and has already lost money because sessions have been forced to be cancelled, which she said she will take action to recoup.

She said: “I am absolutely fuming. I just cannot believe they have let it get to this and I feel let down tremendously.

"This is my livelihood and people’s health and wellbeing.”

Katie said she believes the work can be done while the centre, which is owned by North Northamptonshire Council, remains open or by closing it for a short period rather than indefinitely.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But the town council – which has previously discussed relinquishing its lease of the centre – say the risk assessment has identified remedial actions in all areas of the building. They said this includes walls, alarms, windows and fire doors and that they couldn’t just isolate specific areas until advice was sought from fire safety experts.

A council spokesman said the report was received from a contractor in April and needed to be reviewed by the town clerk, with recommendations put forward to full council at its May meeting, where it was realised that the findings were significant and working parties were convened to feed back to the June meeting. They said that, during these working parties, it was realised that they couldn't wait for a full council meeting to act on the information.

The spokesman said: “It was with deep regret that Burton Latimer Town Council made the decision to close the Harold Mason Centre to the public and its tenants and would assure residents it was done purely for reasons of health and safety.

"Following a concerning ‘moderate’ fire safety report, which to be clear means ‘foreseeable risk of injury’, we were informed by our insurance company that our cover would be invalid until the identified actions were remedied.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We made enquiries to see if anything could be done to mitigate the issues or if rectification could be immediate, but the initial quotes were significant, and the work would take time. Therefore, the difficult decision had to be taken to protect our staff and users.

"We are aware of the value to the town of the two businesses that reside in the Harold Mason Centre and have been doing everything we can to facilitate access as soon as it is safe to do so. The town council will continue to investigate possible solutions to this situation with all available agencies but if anyone has any potential sources of information or support please contact us at [email protected].”

A spokesman for North Northamptonshire Council said: “Whilst NNC does own the freehold to the Harold Mason Centre in Burton Latimer, the town council occupy the property via a 20-year lease which runs until 2039 and are responsible for the operation and repair of the building during this time.