News you can trust since 1897
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
Gatwick Airport to be hit by strikes for eight days of summer holidays
Lisa Marie Presley: singer died of small bowel obstruction
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations

Teachers’ strikes across north Northamptonshire may be set to end following Government’s latest pay offer

Teachers that are members of the NEU will be balloted on whether to accept the Government’s latest pay offer
By Callum Faulds
Published 14th Jul 2023, 16:54 BST- 2 min read

Teachers’ strikes across the county could soon come to an end as members of the National Education Union are balloted.

Teachers that are members of the NEU across North Northants will be balloted on whether to accept the Government’s latest pay offer.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Following the publication of the School Teachers’ Review Body’s (STRB) recommendations on teacher pay, the Government has offered:

Teaching staff from across the county at a rally outside Corby Cube (July 7, 2023)Teaching staff from across the county at a rally outside Corby Cube (July 7, 2023)
Teaching staff from across the county at a rally outside Corby Cube (July 7, 2023)
Most Popular

- To fully implement the recommendations of the STRB report, awarding a 6.5 per cent pay increase from 1 September on all pay points and allowances.

- To provide extra funding for schools to pay for it, amounting to £900m per annum.

- Guarantees that this extra money will not come from any frontline services, including Special Educational Needs (SEND) funding, schools’ capital, Maintained Nursery or 16-19 funding provision.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

- A set of commitments – agreed with the Prime Minister – to take urgent measures to reduce teacher workload.

Teachers from across Northamptonshire hold strike outside Corby Cube (March 16, 2023)Teachers from across Northamptonshire hold strike outside Corby Cube (March 16, 2023)
Teachers from across Northamptonshire hold strike outside Corby Cube (March 16, 2023)

The national executive of the NEU, having considered the offer, have agreed that it should be put to their members and to recommend acceptance.

Should members vote to accept the offer, strike action involving teacher members in the autumn term will not go ahead.

The union will set up an electronic ballot of members, which will run from July 18 to July 28.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Dr Mary Bousted and Kevin Courtney, joint general secretaries of the National Education Union, said: “Throughout this dispute, we promised to take every opportunity to talk to the Government about the crisis in our schools and what was needed to resolve it. We also said that, if we thought any offer was good enough, we would put it to our members to decide whether it was acceptable or not.

“There is still much more to do to ensure that teachers are properly rewarded, workload reduced, and schools properly funded. Should the offer be accepted by members, the NEU will continue campaigning and negotiating with the DfE to ensure improved working conditions for teachers and an improved education system for children and young people.”

Simon Rielly, North Northants branch secretary, said: ”No teacher wanted to strike but equally no teacher could continue to stand by and see yet again their pay eroded, their school funding decimated, and their workload left unaddressed.

“The action taken by NEU members across North Northants around pay and funding has compelled the Government to now accept the STRB recommendation on teacher pay and to accept that it needs to be funded.”

Related topics:GovernmentTeachersNorthamptonshire